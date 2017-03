Pope Francis waves as he leaves Milan’s Duomo Cathedral with Cardinal Angelo Scola, sitting at right, after meeting members of the Catholic Church, as part of his one-day pastoral visit to Monza and Milan, Italy’s second-largest city, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Pope Francis began his one-day visit Saturday to the world's largest diocese which included a stop at the city's main prison as well as a blessing at the Gothic-era Duomo cathedral. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)