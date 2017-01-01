Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. The pontiff deplored the Somalia bombing that killed more than 300 people. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. The pontiff deplored the Somalia bombing that killed more than 300 people. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. The pontiff deplored the Somalia bombing that killed more than 300 people. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)