Pope Francis, background center, walks with his pastoral staff as he arrives to celebrate a canonization mass for 35 new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct.15, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis, background center, walks with his pastoral staff as he arrives to celebrate a canonization mass for 35 new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct.15, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Pope Francis, background center, walks with his pastoral staff as he arrives to celebrate a canonization mass for 35 new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct.15, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)