Pope Francis blesses a child as he celebrates a mass in St. Peter basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Pope Francis is offering several hundred poor people _ homeless, migrants, unemployed _ a lunch of gnocchi, veal and tiramisu on Sunday as he celebrates his first World Day of the Poor with a concrete gesture of charity in the spirit of his namesake, St. Francis of Assisi. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)