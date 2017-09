Pope Francis blesses people as he leaves the Nunciature on route to the Bogota airport on his last day in Colombia, Sunday, Sept., 10, 2017. Francis is heading to Cartagena to honor St. Peter Claver, a 17th-century Jesuit who ministered to the tens of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port to be sold. Francis returns to Rome on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)