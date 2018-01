Pope Francis celebrates Mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Pope Francis on Sunday baptized 34 cooing and crying babies in the splendor of the Sistine Chapel, and encouraged their parents to make sure the "language of love" is spoken at home. With Michelangelo's famed frescoes on the ceiling overhead, the parents, some with other young children in tow, brought 18 girls and 16 boys forward to Francis in the annual ceremony. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)