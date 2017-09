A bruised Pope Francis visits the Sanctuary of St. Peter Claver, in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Pope Francis wrapped up his Colombia trip with a deeply personal final day honoring St. Peter Claver, a fellow Jesuit who ministered to hundreds of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port of Cartagena to be sold during Spanish colonial times. (Alessandro Di Meo/Pool via AP)