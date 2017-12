Pope Francis is flanked by Archbishop Georg Gaenswein as he prays during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Pope Francis called Wednesday for the status quo of Jerusalem to be respected and for "wisdom and prudence" to prevail to avoid futher conflict, hours before the expected announcement that the U.S. is recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)