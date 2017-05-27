Pope Francis is greeted by faithful as he meets with bishops, priests and nuns at the Cathedral of San Lorenzo during his one day visit to Genoa, northern Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis is greeted by faithful as he meets with bishops, priests and nuns at the Cathedral of San Lorenzo during his one day visit to Genoa, northern Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Pope Francis is greeted by faithful as he meets with bishops, priests and nuns at the Cathedral of San Lorenzo during his one day visit to Genoa, northern Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)