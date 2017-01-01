Pope Francis greets the crowd as he arrives to Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Pope Francis opens the first full day in his Colombia visit on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Pope Francis greets the crowd as he arrives to Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Pope Francis opens the first full day in his Colombia visit on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Pope Francis greets the crowd as he arrives to Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Pope Francis opens the first full day in his Colombia visit on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)