Pope Francis listens to Bogota Archbishop Jesus Ruben Salazar Gomez speak during a meeting with the Executive Committee of the Latin Episcopal council CELAM in Bogota, Colombia, Sept. 7, 2017. (Stefano Rellandini/Pool photo via AP)
Pope Francis listens to Bogota Archbishop Jesus Ruben Salazar Gomez speak during a meeting with the Executive Committee of the Latin Episcopal council CELAM in Bogota, Colombia, Sept. 7, 2017. (Stefano Rellandini/Pool photo via AP)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Pope Francis listens to Bogota Archbishop Jesus Ruben Salazar Gomez speak during a meeting with the Executive Committee of the Latin Episcopal council CELAM in Bogota, Colombia, Sept. 7, 2017. (Stefano Rellandini/Pool photo via AP)