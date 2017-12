Pope Francis meets with a delegation of Palestinian religious and intellectual representatives, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Pope Francis called Wednesday for the status quo of Jerusalem to be respected and for "wisdom and prudence" to prevail to avoid futher conflict, hours before the expected announcement that the U.S. is recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Francis made the appeal during his weekly Wednesday audience, after speaking with the Palestinian leader and soon after meeting with a delegation of Palestinian religious and intellectual representatives in a previously scheduled audience. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)