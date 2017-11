Pope Francis meets with volunteers during a surprise visit to a small facility near St. Peter's Square where doctors on a volunteer basis give poor people medical exams, at the Vatican, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2017. Francis on Thursday decried that, increasingly, only the privileged can afford sophisticated medical treatments and urged lawmakers to ensure that health care laws protect the “common good.” Writing on stand at left reads "Dermatology."v(L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)