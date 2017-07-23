Sections
Sections
Top Stories
Watch
U.S.
International
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Shows
Shows
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
Nightline
20/20
This Week
What Would You Do?
Live
Live
A view from Brooklyn to Manhattan
View of Empire State Building as sun sets in New York City skyline
Live look of the George Washington Bridge in NYC
RADAR: Heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Northeast
Alpacas graze at the Stargazer Ranch in Loveland, CO
California Academy of Sciences shark lagoon cam
Beach-goers soak up the sun in Long Beach, NY
Kittens nap and play on ‘Dorm Cam’ in Los Angeles
Penguins chill at the Kansas City Zoo in Missouri
Friends of Forsythe osprey nest in Oceanville, NJ
More
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Search
Menu
ABC News
Log In
U.S.
International
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
…
…
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Privacy Policy
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Shows
Good Morning America
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
World News Tonight
Nightline
Nightline
20/20
20/20
This Week
This Week
What Would You Do?
What Would You Do?
Live
Watch
Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
+
−
Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
All ABC News Photos
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.