Pope Francis speaks from the podium, below a mutilated statue of Christ, during a prayer meeting for reconciliation at Las Malocas Park in Villavicencio, Colombia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. The event brings victims and victimizers together before the poignant symbol of the conflict: a mutilated statue of Christ rescued from a church destroyed in a rebel mortar attack 15 years ago. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)