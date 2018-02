Pope Francis walks to his studio at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Pope Francis received a victim’s letter in 2015 that graphically detailed how a priest sexually abused him and how other Chilean clergy ignored it, contradicting the pope’s recent insistence that no victims had come forward to denounce the cover-up, the letter's author and members of Francis’ own sex- abuse commission have told The Associated Press. (Alessandro Di Meo/Pool photo via AP)