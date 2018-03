Pope Francis, white figure standing under a blue canopy, delivers his message as he meets members of the Sant'Egidio community, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its foundation, in Santa Maria in Trastevere basilica, in Rome, Sunday, March 11, 2018. Francis is visiting a Rome-based Catholic organization that has mediated peace accords in Africa and helps Syrian refugees to reach Italy safely. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)