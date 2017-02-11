FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2017 file photo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ankara, Turkey. After watching for years as the United States called the shots in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seizing the reins of power in the Middle East, establishing footholds and striking alliances with unlikely partners. From Syria’s battlefields to its burgeoning partnership with Iran and Turkey to its deepening ties with Saudi Arabia, Russia is stepping in to fill a void left by the United States. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)