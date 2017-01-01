Shireen Daoud, 25 "When we left Syria after our home was destroyed we were hoping to find a new safe place, but our dreams had been buried here in Greece as we are stuck, I want to go to Germany to have a better life for my family," Daoud said. Shireen Daoud is 3 months pregnant and is seen here with her son, Herman Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo

Zubaida al-Rakad, 35, Syria "Nothing was left for us in Deir el-Zour, we remained until the end and had no option but to leave and remain safe or stay and die, I wish they just let us move out of here to any country that welcomes us," al-Rakad said. Zubaida al-Rakad is 7 months pregnant and is seen here with her son Osama. Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo

Zaina Hammoush, 24, Syria Zaina Hammoush is 9 months pregnant and is seen here with her daughter, Razan. "All we want is a safe place for my family to go to, just the basic of what a human needs, if it wasn't for my children we would had never left our home in Aleppo." Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo

Khanem Haji Murad, 20 Khanem Haji Murad is 9 months pregnant and said, "All I want is to leave this camp and go to Germany and live around my sisters, it is so cold and I can't imagine having my first child in such environment." Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo

Rania Askar, 31, Syria "I didn't know that there was something wrong with my pregnancy until the day I woke up bleeding, I am so sad my heart is broken, this wouldn't happen if I was surrounded by my sisters in Germany." Rania Askar, who miscarried at 6 months, is seen here with her daughter Maya. Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo

Parvaine Haideri, 30, Afghanistan "I hope they allow me to go to Denmark to be united with my family, I am a mother of three and the fourth is on the way," Haideri said. Haideri is 5 months pregnant and is seen here with her daughter, Nazanin. Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo

Maha Abdulqadir, 30, Syria "We fled from war, nothing left for us in Syria, I miss my home everything was taken from us, now in Greece we are on hold without any knowledge of what is next," Abdulqadir said. Maha Abdulqadir is 3 months pregnant and is seen with her daughter, Zinnar. Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo

Suzan Ahmad, 15, Syria "We fled our home looking for a new safe home, I hope any European country will embrace us and not remain in this camp," said Ahmad, who is 5 months pregnant. Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo

Mizgin Rashid, 23, Syria Mizgin Rashid, who is 5 months pregnant said, "I feel tired all the time, it is not easy to live under these circumstances, I just wish before I deliver I am settled down in a country and a home and not deliver in this camp." Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo

Naita As'adi, 22, Afghanistan "It is a big problem to be pregnant while being stranded in Greece, we can't go back to Afghanistan, and I am so scared." Naita As'adi is 9 months pregnant and is seen with her daughter, Aida. Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo

Sa'da Bahjat, 2, Syria "Our situation in Greece is very bad, no one is paying us attention, we are abandoned here, I wish someone would turn to us with help," Bahjat said. Sa'da Bahjat is seen with her daughter, Yamoor, is 9 months pregnant. Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo