Shireen Daoud, 25
"When we left Syria after our home was destroyed we were hoping to find a new safe place, but our dreams had been buried here in Greece as we are stuck, I want to go to Germany to have a better life for my family," Daoud said. Shireen Daoud is 3 months pregnant and is seen here with her son, Herman
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo
Zubaida al-Rakad, 35, Syria
"Nothing was left for us in Deir el-Zour, we remained until the end and had no option but to leave and remain safe or stay and die, I wish they just let us move out of here to any country that welcomes us," al-Rakad said. Zubaida al-Rakad is 7 months pregnant and is seen here with her son Osama.
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo
Zaina Hammoush, 24, Syria
Zaina Hammoush is 9 months pregnant and is seen here with her daughter, Razan. "All we want is a safe place for my family to go to, just the basic of what a human needs, if it wasn't for my children we would had never left our home in Aleppo."
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo
Khanem Haji Murad, 20
Khanem Haji Murad is 9 months pregnant and said, "All I want is to leave this camp and go to Germany and live around my sisters, it is so cold and I can't imagine having my first child in such environment."
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo
Rania Askar, 31, Syria
"I didn't know that there was something wrong with my pregnancy until the day I woke up bleeding, I am so sad my heart is broken, this wouldn't happen if I was surrounded by my sisters in Germany." Rania Askar, who miscarried at 6 months, is seen here with her daughter Maya.
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo
Parvaine Haideri, 30, Afghanistan
"I hope they allow me to go to Denmark to be united with my family, I am a mother of three and the fourth is on the way," Haideri said. Haideri is 5 months pregnant and is seen here with her daughter, Nazanin.
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo
Maha Abdulqadir, 30, Syria
"We fled from war, nothing left for us in Syria, I miss my home everything was taken from us, now in Greece we are on hold without any knowledge of what is next," Abdulqadir said. Maha Abdulqadir is 3 months pregnant and is seen with her daughter, Zinnar.
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo
Suzan Ahmad, 15, Syria
"We fled our home looking for a new safe home, I hope any European country will embrace us and not remain in this camp," said Ahmad, who is 5 months pregnant.
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo
Mizgin Rashid, 23, Syria
Mizgin Rashid, who is 5 months pregnant said, "I feel tired all the time, it is not easy to live under these circumstances, I just wish before I deliver I am settled down in a country and a home and not deliver in this camp."
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo
Naita As'adi, 22, Afghanistan
"It is a big problem to be pregnant while being stranded in Greece, we can't go back to Afghanistan, and I am so scared." Naita As'adi is 9 months pregnant and is seen with her daughter, Aida.
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo
Sa'da Bahjat, 2, Syria
"Our situation in Greece is very bad, no one is paying us attention, we are abandoned here, I wish someone would turn to us with help," Bahjat said. Sa'da Bahjat is seen with her daughter, Yamoor, is 9 months pregnant.
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo
Maha Batt, 39, Syria
Maha Batt is seen with her son, Mohammad, and is 6 months pregnant says, "I suffer from blood pressure and I am a diabetic, all I want is to have a healthy born child in Germany surrounded by my family."
Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo