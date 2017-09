The relics of Madre Laura, Colombia's only Roman Catholic saint, are on display as Pope Francis addresses seminarians, nuns and Catholic families during a meeting at La Macarena event center in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Born in Colombia's coffee-growing region in 1874, Madre Laura was a nun and teacher who devoted her life to protecting indigenous tribes from discrimination when not outright violence by the country's white elite. Francis confirmed her sainthood in 2013. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)