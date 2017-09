Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, attend the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province, China Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Five major emerging economies opened a summit Monday to map out their future course, with host Chinese President Xi Jinping calling on them to play a bigger role in world governance, reject protectionism and inject new energy into tackling the gap between the world's wealthy and developing nations. (Fred Dufour/Pool Photo via AP)