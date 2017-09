Schoolchildren watch as servicemen carry a flag of the Russia-backed self-proclaimed separatist Donetsk republic, at a ceremony on the first day of school in Donetsk, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Ukrainian government and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine have agreed to a cease-fire last month to help reduce tensions as the new school year starts Sept. 1, but the deal has been repeatedly violated. (AP Photo/Alexander Ermochenko)