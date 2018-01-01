Shamans hold a photo of Pope Francis as they perform a welcome ritual for the pontiff one day before he arrives to Peru, in the water off Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Shamans hold a photo of Pope Francis as they perform a welcome ritual for the pontiff one day before he arrives to Peru, in the water off Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Shamans hold a photo of Pope Francis as they perform a welcome ritual for the pontiff one day before he arrives to Peru, in the water off Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)