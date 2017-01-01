Small drops of blood stain Pope Francis' white cassock as he speaks with Cartagena's Archbishop Jorge Enrique Jimenez Carvajal after knocking his face next to his eye on the popemobile as he speaks with Cartagena's Archbishop Jorge Enrique Jimenez Carvajal in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Pope Francis arrived to Cartagena to honor St. Peter Claver, a 17th-century Jesuit who ministered to the tens of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port to be sold. Francis returns to Rome on Sunday night.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)