The statue of St. Peter towers over prelates attending a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on the Sunday of Divine Mercy, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The statue of St. Peter towers over prelates attending a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on the Sunday of Divine Mercy, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
The statue of St. Peter towers over prelates attending a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on the Sunday of Divine Mercy, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)