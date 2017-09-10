Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, right, shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prior to their meeting, in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Erdogan in in Ukraine on an official visit. (Pool Photo via AP)
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, right, shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prior to their meeting, in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Erdogan in in Ukraine on an official visit. (Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, right, shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prior to their meeting, in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Erdogan in in Ukraine on an official visit. (Pool Photo via AP)