US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, right, meets South Sudanese officials on her arrival in Juba, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct.25, 2017. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has been evacuated from a U.N. camp for displaced people in South Sudan because of a volatile demonstration against President Salva Kiir. An aid worker at the camp says U.N. security guards fired tear gas to disperse the crowd of more than 100 people shortly after Haley left. The ambassador, on a three-country Africa visit, met earlier with Kiir over the country's long civil war. (AP Photo)