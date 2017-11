U.S. Charge d'Affaires to the UNESCO Chris Hegadorn delivers a speech as he addresses the 39th session of the General Conference at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Hegadorn's speech Saturday was the last American appearance at the UNESCO general conference before the U.S. formally withdraws from the agency next year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)