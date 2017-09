Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin talks during an international conference on 'Iraq, ritorno alle radici' (Iraq, Back to the Roots) at Pio XI hall of the Pontifical Latheran University, in Rome, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Parolin said on Thursday that "it's important to dialogue even within the Church", in response to a letter from a group of conservative Catholics accusing Pope Francis of heresy. (Claudio Peri/ANSA via AP)