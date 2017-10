Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, smiles receiving credentials from the U.S. Ambassador, Jon Huntsman, center, during a ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. The new U.S. Ambassador to Russia presented his credentials to President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Monday amid investigations into Moscow's meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is at left. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)