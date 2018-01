Wearing an indigenous headdress and jewelry, Pope Francis waves during a meeting with indigenous groups from the Peruvian Amazon at a coliseum in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Speaking to a coliseum filled with indigenous men, women and children, Francis declared the Amazon the "heart of the church" and called for a three-fold defense of its life, land and cultures.(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)