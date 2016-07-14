A street artist makes soap bubbles against the backdrop of the harbor in rainy weather in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 25, 2016. Axel Heimken/EPA

Swimmers climb down ladders to the Vltava river for the traditional Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 26, 2016. Enthusiast swimmers every year brave the cold waters of the Vltava river for a swim. Filip Singer/EPA

A portrait of late British singer George Michael sits next to bouquets of floral tributes outside the singer's home in north London, Dec. 27, 2016, two days after the singer died. Tributes came from around the music world and tearful fans after British pop superstar George Michael, who rose to fame with a string of smash hits including "Last Christmas", died aged 53. Nikals Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images

Jana Mandana perfroms during the premiere of "Tierisch gut" at Circus Krone, Dec. 25, 2016, in Munich, Germany. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images