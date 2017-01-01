ABC News photo editors chose the best news images of the week for this collection. </br></br>Members of the red team lay sprawled while others are pulled to the periphery by colleagues who form the dense base after their human tower collapsed during the St. Ursula festival, Oct. 22, 2017, in Valls, Spain. <br><br>Catalan human towers, which in Catalan are called a "castell," or castle, are an intrinsic part of Catalan national tradition and performances occur weekly across Catalonia. The towers collapse frequently and while bruises are common, serious injuries are reportedly rare. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Police use a water cannon to disperse Ultra Orthodox Jewish demonstrators as they block the entrance to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Oct. 23, 2017. <br><br>The Ultra-Orthodox community in Israel is holding ongoing protest against army recruitment. Abir Sultan/EPA

A Congolese woman, who has had her arm amputated after a gunshot wound, sits on her bed Oct. 23, 2017, in Tshikapa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. <br><br>Conflict in the Kasai Provinces between the local militia, Kamwina Nsapu, and government troops have displaced 1.4 million people since August 2016. John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Goias, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2017. Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi City, Philippines, Oct. 25, 2017. Romeo Ranoco/Reuters

A Rohingya refugee carries her baby through Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 26, 2017. Hannah McKay/Reuters

A man wearing a shirt with swastikas on it, is punched by an unidentified member of the crowd near the site of a planned speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer, who popularized the term “alt-right,” at the University of Florida campus, Oct. 19, 2017, in Gainesville, Florida. </br></br>A state of emergency was declared by Florida Gov. Rick Scott to allow for increased law enforcement due to fears of violence. Brian Blanco/Getty Images

People visit the "Flowers for Father" exhibition at the flower market in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 24, 2017. <br><br>A flower tunnel made by the local villagers, vendors and volunteers is on display to pay final respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The exhibition will be held until Oct. 27, 2017. King Bhumibol died at the age of 88 in Siriraj on Oct. 13, 2016, after 70 years on the throne. Pongmanat Tasiri/EPA

A woman dressed as Mexico's iconic "Catrina" awaits the start of the Grand Procession of the Catrinas, part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Oct. 22, 2017. <br><br>The figure of a skeleton wearing an elegant broad-brimmed hat was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada sometime between 1910 and his death in 1913. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Residents throw stones towards Kenyan police officials as they clash at Katwekera village in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 26, 2017. <br><br>Kenyan police clashed with opposition protesters in parts of Nairobi and in the west of the country who tried to block voting in an election boycotted by their leader Raila Odinga. In several western towns, protesters blocked roads and barricaded the entrances to polling stations, lobbing rocks at police who fired teargas to disperse them. TOny Karumba/AFP via Getty Images

Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siege and food shortages in eastern Ghouta, Syria, reacts as she sits on a bed, Oct. 25, 2017. Bassam Khabieh/Reuters

Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, Oct. 21, 2017. Joe Skipper/Reuters