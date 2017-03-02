International Women's Day, on March 8, celebrates women’s achievements in society. With the theme #BeBoldForChange, organizers this year are calling for a more "gender-inclusive" work world. This collection looks at women in male-dominated jobs. </br></br>Paloma Granero, 38, a skydiving instructor, poses inside the wind tunnel at Windobona indoor skydiving in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 24, 2017. </br></br>"Men don't have to prove themselves like we do. We are tested every day," Granero said. "The instruction jobs still go mostly to men, whereas the administrative jobs go mostly to women." Susana Vera/Reuters

Julia Argunova, 36, a mountaineering instructor, poses at 10,499 feet above sea level in the Tien Shan mountains near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 17, 2017. </br></br>"Physical strength benefits male colleagues in some situations on harder routes. But, women are more concentrated and meticulous. In general, women are better at teaching. My main professional task is to teach safe mountaineering." Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Liz Azoulay, 26, who loads and unloads cargo at Ashdod port, poses for a photograph at the port, in Ashdod, southern Israel, Feb. 22, 2017. </br></br>"In most of my professional life I did not face any inequality. In the port of Ashdod we are equal on the docks. I am the first woman who began working at the Ashdod port as a stevedore." Amir Cohen/Reuters

Christine Akoth, 38, a metal painter, poses for a photograph in Kenya's capital Nairobi, Feb. 27, 2017. </br></br>"I have experienced gender bias at my work where sometimes I'm denied contracts because of who I am and maybe my marital status. Some female colleagues have been treated unfairly because of their sex and even exploited," Akoth said. Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Yolaina Chavez Talavera, 31, a firefighter, poses for a photograph in front of a truck at a fire station in Managua, Nicaragua, Feb. 22, 2017. </br></br>"In my early days as a female firefighter, men, my teammates, thought that I would not last long in the organization due to the hard training. However, in practice I showed them that I am able to take on tasks at the same level as men. I think women must fight to break through in all areas, in the midst of the machismo that still persists in Nicaragua and in Hispanic countries," Talavera said. Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters

Yanis Reina, 30, a gas station attendant, poses for a photograph at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 24, 2017. </br></br>"No doubt this is a job initially intended for men, because you have to be standing on the street all your shift; it is dirty, greasy and there is always a strong gasoline smell. With the difficult situation that we have in Venezuela, having a job that covers your expenses is almost a luxury, but beyond that, I'm very proud of my job. I believe that now we have to be the warriors," Reina said. Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Mehwish Ekhlaque, 26, a bike rider and trainer, poses for a photograph with her bike in Karachi, Pakistan, Feb. 28, 2017. </br></br>"When I planned a Pakistan bike tour many of my male colleagues gave me a piece of advice not to do it as it's neither safe nor easy for a woman. But I did it," Ekhlaque said. Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Gabriela Santos, 26, a driver of carriages for tourists, poses next to Jeronimos monastery in Lisbon, Portugal Feb. 23, 2017. </br></br>"In my work it is better to be a woman than a man. Women have more sensitivity with horses. That is why employers prefer to hire women. Also tourists prefer a carriage driven by a woman," Santos said. Rafael Marchante/Reuters

Elizabeth Mamani, 36, a reporter at Radio Union, poses inside Bolivia's National Congress building in La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 22, 2017. </br></br>"When I started in this job, I did feel discrimination, from officials who controlled the access of members of the press to events. To counter discrimination in this profession, we as women, must excel, we must prepare ourselves in every field," Mamani said. David Mercado/Reuters

Ivonne Quintero, a chef, poses for a photograph at a restaurant in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2017. </br></br>"There are many limitations in the kitchen for being female. I had two men under my charge and they did not do what I asked them to do in the kitchen because I was a woman," said Quintero. Henry Romero/Reuters

Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 22, 2017. </br></br>"In general, people think being a Shinto priest is a man's profession. If you're a woman, they think you're a shrine maiden, or a supplementary priestess. People don't know women Shinto priests exist, so they think we can't perform rituals. Once, after I finished performing jiichinsai (ground-breaking ceremony), I was asked, 'So, when is the priest coming?'," Ichino said. Toru Hanai/Reuters

Lejla Selimovic, 34, a furniture restorer, poses for a photograph at her workshop, Wood Surgery, in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Feb. 24, 2017. </br></br>"In my country this is an unusual profession for a woman, but so far I have not met anyone seeing it in a negative context. People are often surprised, but essentially only interested in a job well done," she said. Dado Ruvic/Reuters