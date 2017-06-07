Police arrest east London man in connection with bridge attacks

Police arrested a male suspect on Wednesday in connection with Saturday's terror attack in London while carrying out a raid on the city's east side, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of "commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement early Wednesday. Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the attack on Monday and released 12 others without charges, officials said.

The police say they have been working to "piece together exactly what occurred" in the deadly incident and learn more about the three suspected attackers: Youssef Zaghba, 22, Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30.

All three suspects were confronted and shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of being called, police noted.

The latest arrest comes as the city works to recover from the brutal attack in which the three armed men rammed a van into a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge and fatally stabbed seven people at nearby Borough Market. More than 40 people were injured in the attack.

Much of the area, which had been closed since the attack occurred last Saturday, has now reopened, according to police.

"A large part of the outer cordon of the crime scene in place following the terrorist attack in London Bridge has now been reopened," police said. But while the bridge reopened fully on Wednesday, the Borough Market and a small surrounding area remain closed, police said.

The terror attack marked the United Kingdom's third such incident since March.

It comes in the wake of a suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 22 that killed 22. A separate vehicle ramming attack in March on Westminster Bridge left four dead including the suspect.