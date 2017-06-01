At least one gunman opened fire at guests and employees at Resorts World Manila in the Philippines, Pasay City police told ABC News, and serious injuries were reported.

Police responded early Friday morning to the resort in Pasay City, which is in the metro area of the capital, Manila.

Goggle Maps

Resorts World Manila tweeted that it is currently on lockdown and that the company "is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe."

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.