Two men surfing off the western coast of Australia are lucky to be alive after getting attacked by sharks.

Australia’s 9News reported that Jason Longrass, 41, and Alejandro Travaglini, 37, were attacked in two separate incidents less than a mile from each other on Monday in Gracetown.

In dramatic video posted on 9News, Travaglini is seen being taken care of by friends before he was flown by helicopter to Perth Royal Hospital for emergency surgery.

"He was punching the shark, and, like, there was three attacks, three different attacks in 20 seconds," Mikel Basanies told 9News.

The Australian media station reported the Argentinian-born surfer was bit on both legs at just before 8:30 a.m. He was stable after surgery, according to 9News.

Just hours later, another attack by what Longrass describes as “a 4-meter [13-foot] great white.” He was bitten on the thigh, according to 9News.

"There's a tooth that's buried itself in my leg -- luckily removed -- and he began to thrash on my board, and luckily my leg wasn't attached to him," Longrass told 9News.

The Margaret River Pro surfing competition was taking place nearby.

Justin Majeks, surfing WA event director, told 9News Travaglini “is a valued work crew member” at Margaret River Pro, and said he was devastated to hear what happened.