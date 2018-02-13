US diplomat killed while climbing Mexico mountain

An American citizen who works for the U.S. diplomatic mission in Mexico was killed while climbing Pico de Orizaba mountain, the State Department confirmed to ABC News Tuesday.

The staffer, named Freddy Cahill, was climbing with another U.S. citizen and embassy employee, named Nathan Cahill, who was evacuated to a hospital, according to a Mexican official in Puebla state.

"We are extremely grateful to the government of Mexico for its prompt assistance in the operation," a State Department official said in a statement to ABC News. "Unfortunately, one of the climbers passed away. Our deepest sympathies are with his family and friends."

Nathan, 26-years old, was rescued Monday afternoon and is currently hospitalized in Mexico City, according to the Mexican official. Freddy's body has been recovered, taken down the mountain by foot Tuesday morning.

The cause of their accident is under investigation.

The State Department would not say in what roles the two employees worked in Mexico or provide other details, citing privacy concerns.

Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Pico de Orizaba, also known as Citlaltepetl, is an inactive volcano that stands at over 18,000 feet above sea level — the third-highest peak in North America and the highest volcano, making it a popular mountaineering choice. It's about 125 miles east of Mexico City, on the border between the Mexican states Veracruz and Puebla.

In November, an American was killed after suffering a fall by the sub-zero temperatures, according to the Associated Press, and nine others had to be rescued amid icy conditions.