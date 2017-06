A vehicle collided with a police car near the Champs-Elysées in Paris, and the incident is being investigated as an act of terror, the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed to ABC News.

The car has been immobilized, police said, and no one was injured.

The driver has been arrested, according to police.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.