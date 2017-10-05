Transcript for May 10, 1994: Nelson Mandela inaugurated

Good evening in South Africa today the circle was finally fully closed Nelson Mandela who served so many years in prison. Has been sworn in as the president while so many of those who kept him behind bars looked on. There is so much to do in the country now jobs and housing and education and health care for the black majority. But today was one of simpler rejoicing of the black township of Soweto outside Johannesburg. And in this soccer stadium where the National Anthem was sung in two languages Afrikaans of the tribal language cosa. Those of us who know it only in one leg which had mr. Mandela must now learn it in the other he is South Africa's ninth president. Its first elected by all south Africans here's ABC's Jim Laurie. We're on top of the world who claim one newspaper here. And indeed it seemed that way as hundreds of foreign leaders free added to Pretoria to witness the inauguration. They'll present for the entire world. Nelson Mandela now commander in chief came to the old stronghold of Dwight Howard take his oath of office. All right. Now with an audit found out Monday. Georgia rice. If faith forum but that are popular pop up office. The military planes information displays the colors of the new national flag. Ran salute the political prisoner turn depressed. Way. Well I'll throw. Knox and Michael. Had to date if you think that Patrick. That they oppose that but that nations of the world and I'll Holmes thought. This inauguration was very much an international coming out party after the years of isolation brought about by apartheid. The new South Africa will be counting on the support of every nation here. Mandela today has generous words for every law. He joined hands with FW the work reclaiming the man who surrendered white power a great reformer. It has tagged out. Build it why don't they tentative fumbled. Want to but it has signed a possible onslaught. And to thank the tens of thousands who came here as they danced. He did to. The crowds of black and white seem determined to prove this new found harmony with less. A white man brought his children. We want them to remember that they're not gonna spend their lives. As the the beneficiaries of an oppressive system. I gotta be citizens of South Africa. We hold these Muslims you get it's everywhere visions CDs and as the league's number. Both blacks and whites togethers saying a Hume of black oppression. The burden of oppression that most here today believe has finally been lifted Jim Laurie ABC news Pretoria.

