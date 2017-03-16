10 injured in explosion on erupting Mount Etna volcano

Volcanic rocks and steam injured at least 10 people, including tourists and a scientist, following an explosion on Sicily's Mount Etna on Thursday, witnesses and media reported.
1:25 | 03/16/17

