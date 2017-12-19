At least 11 killed, 18 injured in Mexico tour bus crash

At least 11 people were killed aboard the tour bus on the Yucatan Peninsula.
Transcript for At least 11 killed, 18 injured in Mexico tour bus crash
At least eleven people are dead after a bus carrying cruise ship passengers crashed in southeast Mexico. 27 people were on board that bus in the Associated Press is reporting that seven Americans are among the injured. The tour bus was carrying people from Royal Caribbean celebrity equinox and serenade of the seas. American authorities are now headed to the scene.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

