11-year-old girl dies on UK theme park ride

More
The girl died at a local hospital after she "entered the water" during a ride at the Drayton Manor Theme Park in Staffordshire, the park's director said.
0:33 | 05/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11-year-old girl dies on UK theme park ride
Great son is. We have to who that you two. Two people who voted instance. When Reuters. I thought were alerted to the bureau don't rule. Friend cost revealing the agency and pensions and put us that in terms Roth. We grew traditional. Stated. Who else. We could probably for an.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47304626,"title":"11-year-old girl dies on UK theme park ride","duration":"0:33","description":"The girl died at a local hospital after she \"entered the water\" during a ride at the Drayton Manor Theme Park in Staffordshire, the park's director said.","url":"/International/video/11-year-girl-dies-uk-theme-park-ride-47304626","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.