Transcript for 12 Injured as Airliner Veers off Runway in Western India

Bringing moments at an airport in western India overnight a jet Airways flight that was about to take off from Mumbai skidded off a runway early this morning. Witnesses say panicked passengers started jumping from the plane once it stopped. Twelve people were injured mostly suffering broken bones. And we learned overnight that rescue crews have recovered one of the black boxes from a Russian military plane that crashed on Christmas. The plane went down just minutes after taking off from Sochi en route to Syria. It's unclear if the reporter suffered any damage all 92 people on board that plane are believed to be dead including dozens of singers from renowned military choir.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.