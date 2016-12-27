12 Injured as Airliner Veers off Runway in Western India

More
The airline said on its website that 154 passengers and seven crew members were on board the Boeing 737-800 at Dabolim Airport in Goa, headed for Mumbai.
0:38 | 12/27/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 12 Injured as Airliner Veers off Runway in Western India
Bringing moments at an airport in western India overnight a jet Airways flight that was about to take off from Mumbai skidded off a runway early this morning. Witnesses say panicked passengers started jumping from the plane once it stopped. Twelve people were injured mostly suffering broken bones. And we learned overnight that rescue crews have recovered one of the black boxes from a Russian military plane that crashed on Christmas. The plane went down just minutes after taking off from Sochi en route to Syria. It's unclear if the reporter suffered any damage all 92 people on board that plane are believed to be dead including dozens of singers from renowned military choir.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44411829,"title":"12 Injured as Airliner Veers off Runway in Western India","duration":"0:38","description":"The airline said on its website that 154 passengers and seven crew members were on board the Boeing 737-800 at Dabolim Airport in Goa, headed for Mumbai.","url":"/International/video/12-injured-airliner-veers-off-runway-western-india-44411829","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.