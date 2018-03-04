Transcript for 170-million-year-old dinosaur footprints discovered may reveal insight on evolution

We were out with our team we go to sky every year it's the only place in Scotland where you can find dinosaurs and were always on the look out for anything we can fine because dinosaurs are so rare in Scotland. But each new fossil was a new clue. They're pretty big I gotta say the biggest ones are about seventy centimeters across that we're talking about car tire size or I'll be in lived size. And these were the tracks that were made by the big long necked dinosaurs the long neck pot belly dinosaurs. Of the rock to sorrows or to plot it fits mold. And we have a lot of tracks of those dinosaurs at the site but we also have a different kind of footprint. That was left by some of these meters that we're cousins of T Rex so imagine yourself a 170 million years ago in the Jurassic period on the island sky it would have been completely different from today today it is an enchanting place absolutely beautiful place to do field work. But it's wet. It's windy it's cold. But back in the Jurassic it was subtropical it was closer to the equator it was more like Florida or Spain today. And you have a lot of dinosaurs living out what was then an even smaller islands. And yet big rivers on that island emptying into a notion Delta's and then. Besides of those Delta's you have lagoons that peaches and it was actually in the lagoons where these dinosaurs left their tracks these dinosaurs were waiting in shallow waters these enormous long necked dinosaurs. And the mediators that would have preyed on them.

