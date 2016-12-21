Transcript for 29 Dead in Mexican Fireworks Market Explosion: Official

Investigation is underway into what caused that deadly chain reaction the explosion that leveled a market in Mexico City. At least 29 people are dead more than seventy others injured some. With burns on more than 90% of their bodies. The flames sent clouds of smoke over the market that can be seen for miles those flames also scorched the grounds and the kiosk in the market some witnesses said the scene looked. Like a war zone ABC's Maggie ruling with a new information just in. What should be a sign of celebration turning to tragedy. Just outside Mexico City the country's best known fireworks market crowded with shoppers buying fireworks for the holidays. Explodes in a massive display of smoke and flames. As the fire spread the fireworks just kept detonated. This woman and heard the blast in the neighborhood nearby my dentist until saying it was loud and there were several explosions fusion reporter Robert Fernandez visited the scene. Cloud of smoke its search disperse. At night. But you know there's a lot of people are crying a lot of state police. Firemen. Look Mexican let's cross live on the scene. It really works her like a war so they if it reminded me of some of the images like scene in imperial Iraq. In the aftermath confusion and chaos. Even the occasional pop from another exploding fireworks as people walk through the rubble looking for victims. Dozens of police secured the market keeping onlookers away. A heady scent of gunpowder still lingering in the air according to Fernandez there's been accidents at this market before. It happened in. 2005. In the same market. I'm allowed 67 people were injured without incident ended and it. You know another fireworks went off in 2006. In 2007. And a lot of the markets there to also urged. So far there's no word on what sparked this explosion. Backing really ABC news Washington.

