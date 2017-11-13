Transcript for More than 300 dead after powerful quake

Now to the other breaking story overnight the death dole is now more than 320. People confirmed dead after that powerful earthquake it struck between the border there F or rack and Iran. Hundreds of miles from the epicenter though American soldiers in Baghdad reported feeling the rocking in she small O'Connor tracking the details small in the morning. And it's good morning authorities are still going door to door trying to get a sense of the rain to of them will wrap of the damage from this massive quake. Now watch this number this is the moment that quake strikes Sunday afternoon. During a live TV interview this is in Northern Iraq in Kurdistan. The quake struck in a remote area right on the border of Iraq and Iran more than a 115 miles from Baghdad where our ABC news producer there felt very strong shakes. And look at the English and it's man's face. And this man arms in the air hospital beds the party been moved outside and in Iran arms services are setting up field hospitals where they can. In that border region dying Kenneth card Molly thank you.

