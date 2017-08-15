At least 700 missing in deadly Sierra Leone mudslides

Authorities have said more than 300 people were killed in and around Freetown on Monday following heavy rains.
1:36 | 08/15/17

Transcript for At least 700 missing in deadly Sierra Leone mudslides

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"description":"Authorities have said more than 300 people were killed in and around Freetown on Monday following heavy rains."}
