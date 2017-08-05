Transcript for 82 Nigerian schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram arrive in nation's capital

Dozens of Nigerian school girls are now free after a three year hostage ordeal. A Nigerian government official says extremist group focal around released 82 girls in exchange for the release of five vocal Barack commanders. The toy fourteen kidnapping of 276. Girls made international headlines and spawned the hash tag bring back our girls. A 113 girls are still missing human rights advocates fear many of them may have been radicalized and used a Swiss had bought.

