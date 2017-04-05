Transcript for Actress Laura Dern talks new UN initiative, Kimmel's plea and her upcoming Star Wars role

Hey everyone I'm Charlie King you're watching ABC news digital and we are here live with award winning actress Laura turned his here. In New York City today to talk just about a really important initiatives that she is a part up with Johnson and Johnson and the United Nations Foundation and it's called a global moms relay. Let tell us a little fed about this initiative and why it's important to be a part. Well more than ever because I think there's a feeling of paralysis of they're so much to do what how can we make a difference. And as a mom and a citizen. I believe and I know you do that. It's a human rights to have health and well being as a child and so we want that to be provided to children around the world. If you go to global moms really dot org. All you have to do. Isn't like a photo or share a photo or share your story and Johnson & Johnson is donating today at five extraordinary nonprofits. That help. Children and families around the world. And it's just that censored relay where you're passing the time to another person another idea and you can support and raise money for other children like girl it's providing bicycles to girls in Guatemala to be able to go to school. You know support to prevent malaria incredible support the Johnson & Johnson does in general for health care for children around the world so I'm so excited to be part of that. Utilizing fees and kept it on the social media activist them that we see so prevalent it is able to raise so much money that way yes and to have that conversation with her children as opposed to just doing the my twelve year old daughter and I this morning when on. The two he likes figure out where we want our money Natick and she was learning about all these different organizations and foundations that are helping children worldwide and even in curl up this idea of being able to be support to another teenager summer house in the world that's going through struggle she was. I'm really excited tip for herself to election can make a difference I think I'm a conversation starter kits to do what's happening at this event today viewers you can't see it but there's all. Red carpet like these. As down during dinner is as well that what's going on at this and thinking. It's a kick off day I need for global months relay its the next seven weeks of starting this initiative to raise money and awareness. I think it's a really exciting time and gratuitous because I think the conversation. It is deeply around and he today about health care in this country. In the last week that things that should be Kimmel very beautifully shared about his own family in the one for all families to it would provide for their children. And their well being suspect that we are all here today to talk about. Protecting. Bonds insuring health care for children around the world. And supporting all these different organizations. And saying yes we can do it and we can do it through social media. In beyond getting in the streets beyond feeling. Blake overwhelmed. And flooded with how can I make a difference there is a way to make a difference even one minute. You want to learn more. Global moms might not work to learn more about the or turn is working on. We're going to talk a little bit about some of your upcoming projects that are very you. Know Kotnik. Most anticipated perhaps as of course. The newest installment Star Wars which is coming out December I have to say that ABC news and start our own but I think our company elected me. So something isn't there right now now because the new trailer came out and you are not yet. And knowing seem to know anything about your character what's up with the secrecy well let me just say at this point. I don't know that I remember likely. If he does I've been forced to forget. It but and so knots of us talk about it. Am I try and yes yes. And you're part of it and then you do you is it. But I am very excited and I think they're excited to have that news unfold. Readied checks. And now not Star Wars. And share have a thank you so much. As and you could again go to global moms it's not aren't learn more.

